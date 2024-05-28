Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 28th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 28:

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This bank holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Superior Group of Companies, Inc. SGC: This apparel company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

