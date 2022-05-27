Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 27th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 27th:

Diana Shipping DSX: This global provider of shipping transportation services which specializes in transporting dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain and other materials along worldwide shipping routes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.80%, compared with the industry average of 0.69%.

Capital Product Partners CPLP: This international shipping company which is a leader in the seaborne transportation of refined oil products and chemicals, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 15.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.87 %, compared with the industry average of 0.69%.

VOLKSWAGN-.1ADR VWAGY: This largest automobile manufacturer in Europe which focuses on the automotive market and offers products and services along the entire automotive value chain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.54%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

