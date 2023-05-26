Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Heidelberg Materials AG HDELY: This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 19.1% over the last 60 days.

HeidelbergCement AG Price and Consensus

HeidelbergCement AG price-consensus-chart | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.4%.

HeidelbergCement AG Dividend Yield (TTM)

HeidelbergCement AG dividend-yield-ttm | HeidelbergCement AG Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. UFPI: This company which supplies wood, wood composite and other products in retail, industrial, and construction market.has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.6% over the last 60 days.

UFP Industries, Inc. Price and Consensus

UFP Industries, Inc. price-consensus-chart | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

UFP Industries, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

UFP Industries, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | UFP Industries, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold streaming company that provides upfront financing for gold mining companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 57.1% over the last 60 days.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd Price and Consensus

Sandstorm Gold Ltd price-consensus-chart | Sandstorm Gold Ltd Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd Dividend Yield (TTM)

Sandstorm Gold Ltd dividend-yield-ttm | Sandstorm Gold Ltd Quote

