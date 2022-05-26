Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 26th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 26th:

Ternium TX: This leading producer of flat and long steel products, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 47% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.21%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%.

Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. RTL: This real estate investment trust which focuses on acquiring and managing a diversified portfolio of primarily service-oriented and traditional retail and distribution related commercial real estate properties principally in the U.S, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.70 %, compared with the industry average of 3.72%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

First Interstate BancSystem FIBK: This financial and bank holding company which offers banking products and services to individuals, businesses, municipalities and other entities, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.61%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%.

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.