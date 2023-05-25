Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. PFLT: This closed-end, externally managed and non-diversified investment company with an investment objective to generate current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in floating rate loans and other investments made to the United States middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Price and Consensus

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. price-consensus-chart | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 3%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. Quote

Crescent Point Energy Corp. CPG: This company which is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Crescent Point Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.60%.

Crescent Point Energy Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Point Energy Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Point Energy Corporation Quote

McDonald's Corporation MCD: This leading fast-food chain that currently operates more than 39,000 restaurants in more than 100 countries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

McDonald's Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | McDonald's Corporation Quote

