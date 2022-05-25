Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 25th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 25th:

Prospect Capital PSEC: This closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 3.9% over the last 60 days.

Prospect Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 9.77 %, compared with the industry average of 2.78%.

Prospect Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

BanColombia CIB: This largest bank in Colombia in terms of assets and also it is the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.8% over the last 60 days.

BanColombia S.A. Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.97%, compared with the industry average of 3.82%.

BanColombia S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Independent Bank IBCP: This banks principally serve rural and suburban communities located across Michigan's Lower Peninsula, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Independent Bank Corporation Price and Consensus

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.57%, compared with the industry average of 2.68%.

Independent Bank Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.