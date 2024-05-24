Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24:

Owens Corning OC: This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

Owens Corning Inc Price and Consensus

Owens Corning Inc price-consensus-chart | Owens Corning Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Owens Corning Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Owens Corning Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Owens Corning Inc Quote

First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% the last 60 days.

First BanCorp. Price and Consensus

First BanCorp. price-consensus-chart | First BanCorp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

First BanCorp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First BanCorp. dividend-yield-ttm | First BanCorp. Quote

Preferred Bank PFBC: This bank holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.1% the last 60 days.

Preferred Bank Price and Consensus

Preferred Bank price-consensus-chart | Preferred Bank Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

Preferred Bank Dividend Yield (TTM)

Preferred Bank dividend-yield-ttm | Preferred Bank Quote

