Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This investment management firm which focuses on providing high-value added, active investment strategies to clients globally, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.0% over the last 60 days.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Price and Consensus

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. price-consensus-chart | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.0%, compared with the industry average of 3.0%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. Quote

ING Groep N.V. ING: This global financial institution of Dutch origin which offers banking, insurance and asset management to private, corporate and institutional clients worldwide, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

ING Group, N.V. Price and Consensus

ING Group, N.V. price-consensus-chart | ING Group, N.V. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

ING Group, N.V. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ING Group, N.V. dividend-yield-ttm | ING Group, N.V. Quote

Ford Motor Company F: This leading auomakers which manufactures, markets and services cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Ford Motor Company Price and Consensus

Ford Motor Company price-consensus-chart | Ford Motor Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ford Motor Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ford Motor Company dividend-yield-ttm | Ford Motor Company Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free Report: Must-See Hydrogen Stocks

Hydrogen fuel cells are already used to provide efficient, ultra-clean energy to buses, ships and even hospitals. This technology is on the verge of a massive breakthrough, one that could make hydrogen a major source of America's power. It could even totally revolutionize the EV industry.

Zacks has released a special report revealing the 4 stocks experts believe will deliver the biggest gains.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ford Motor Company (F) : Free Stock Analysis Report

ING Group, N.V. (ING) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. (APAM) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.