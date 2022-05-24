Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 24th:

Star Bulk Carriers ( SBLK ): This global shipping company which provides worldwide seaborne transportation solutions in the dry bulk sector, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 2.3% over the last 60 days.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Price and Consensus

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. price-consensus-chart | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 23.8 %, compared with the industry average of 0.69%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Star Bulk Carriers Corp. Quote

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. ( RTL ): This company which offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.8% over the last 60 days.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.18%, compared with the industry average of 3.72%.

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | The Necessity Retail REIT, Inc. Quote

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria ( BBVA ): This company which is engaged in a wide variety of banking, financial and related activities in Spain, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Price and Consensus

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. price-consensus-chart | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7.80%, compared with the industry average of 3.82%.

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Bilbao Viscaya Argentaria S.A. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Zacks Names "Single Best Pick to Double"

From thousands of stocks, 5 Zacks experts each have chosen their favorite to skyrocket +100% or more in months to come. From those 5, Director of Research Sheraz Mian hand-picks one to have the most explosive upside of all.

It’s a little-known chemical company that’s up 65% over last year, yet still dirt cheap. With unrelenting demand, soaring 2022 earnings estimates, and $1.5 billion for repurchasing shares, retail investors could jump in at any time.

This company could rival or surpass other recent Zacks’ Stocks Set to Double like Boston Beer Company which shot up +143.0% in little more than 9 months and NVIDIA which boomed +175.9% in one year.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.