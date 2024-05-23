Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Invesco Mortgage Capital Inc. IVR: This real estate investment trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 17.2%, compared with the industry average of 12.1%.

First Financial Bancorp. FFBC: This bank holding company for First Financial Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 4%, compared with the industry average of 3.4%.

BancFirst Corporation BANF: This bank holding company for BancFirst has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.9%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

