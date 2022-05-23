Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 23rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 23rd:

Devon Energy DVN: This independent energy company engaged primarily in the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 33% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.72%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Heritage Commerce Corp HTBK: This company which offers a range of loans, primarily commercial, including real estate, construction, Small Business Administration), inventory and accounts receivable, and equipment loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.81%, compared with the industry average of 2.78%.

Prospect Capital PSEC: This closed-end investment company that lends to and invests in private and microcap public businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 9.74%, compared with the industry average of 2.15%.

