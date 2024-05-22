Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 22nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 22nd:

Luxfer Holdings PLC LXFR: This manufacturer of high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.5% over the last 60 days.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Luxfer Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Luxfer Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Luxfer Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Luxfer Holdings PLC Quote

Associated British Foods plc ASBFY: This diversified food, ingredients, and retail company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Associated British Foods PLC Price and Consensus

Associated British Foods PLC price-consensus-chart | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Associated British Foods PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Associated British Foods PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Associated British Foods PLC Quote

Trustmark Corporation TRMK: This bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.2% over the last 60 days.

Trustmark Corporation Price and Consensus

Trustmark Corporation price-consensus-chart | Trustmark Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Trustmark Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Trustmark Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Trustmark Corporation Quote

