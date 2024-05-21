Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 21st:

Janus Henderson Group plc JHG: This asset management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.4% over the last 60 days.

Janus Henderson Group plc Price and Consensus

Janus Henderson Group plc price-consensus-chart | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Janus Henderson Group plc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Janus Henderson Group plc dividend-yield-ttm | Janus Henderson Group plc Quote

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. CTBI: This bank holding company for Community Trust Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. Quote

First Community Bankshares, Inc. FCBC: This financial holding company for First Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.8% over the last 60 days.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

First Community Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.7%.

First Community Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

First Community Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | First Community Bancshares, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc. (CTBI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

First Community Bancshares, Inc. (FCBC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Janus Henderson Group plc (JHG) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.