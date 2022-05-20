Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 20th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 20th:

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.2%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 7.4%.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.