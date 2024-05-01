Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1:

Ecopetrol S.A. EC: This integrated energy company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.8% the last 60 days.

Ecopetrol S.A. Price and Consensus

Ecopetrol S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 18.2%, compared with the industry average of 5%.

Ecopetrol S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ecopetrol S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ecopetrol S.A. Quote

The Western Union Company WU: This money movement and payment services provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.6% the last 60 days.

The Western Union Company Price and Consensus

The Western Union Company price-consensus-chart | The Western Union Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

The Western Union Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

The Western Union Company dividend-yield-ttm | The Western Union Company Quote

Fulton Financial Corporation FULT: This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2% the last 60 days.

Fulton Financial Corporation Price and Consensus

Fulton Financial Corporation price-consensus-chart | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 3.2%.

Fulton Financial Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Fulton Financial Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Fulton Financial Corporation Quote

