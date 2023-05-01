Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 1st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 1st:

Banco De Chile BCH: This company which is principally engaged in commercial banking in Chile, providing general banking services to a diverse customer base that includes large corporations, small and mid-sized businesses and individuals,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Banco De Chile Price and Consensus

Banco De Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco De Chile Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.66%, compared with the industry average of 3.91%.

Banco De Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco De Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco De Chile Quote

Ternium TX: This company which is the leading producer of flat and long steel products of Latin America and consolidates the operations of the steel companies Hylsa in Mexico, Siderar in Argentina and Sidor in Venezuela,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 13.7% over the last 60 days.

Ternium S.A. Price and Consensus

Ternium S.A. price-consensus-chart | Ternium S.A. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.15%, compared with the industry average of 1.33%.

Ternium S.A. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ternium S.A. dividend-yield-ttm | Ternium S.A. Quote

PACCAR PCAR: This company which is a leading manufacturer of heavy-duty trucks in the world and has substantial manufacturing exposure to light/medium trucks, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

PACCAR Inc. Price and Consensus

PACCAR Inc. price-consensus-chart | PACCAR Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.34%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

PACCAR Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

PACCAR Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | PACCAR Inc. Quote

