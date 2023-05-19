Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. IPG: This advertising and marketing services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Gold Fields Limited GFI: This mining company that specializes in gold has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.5% over the last 60 days
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Conagra Brands, Inc. CAG: This packaged food company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.4% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
