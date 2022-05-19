Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 19th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 19th:
Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 25.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.
Outfront Media Inc. OUT: This leading provider of OOH advertising space in key markets has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.5%, compared with the industry average of 3.7%.
SouthState Corporation SSB: This bank holding company for SouthState Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.8% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
