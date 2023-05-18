Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

The Kraft Heinz Company KHC: This food and beverages company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% over the last 60 days.

Kraft Heinz Company Price and Consensus

Kraft Heinz Company price-consensus-chart | Kraft Heinz Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Kraft Heinz Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kraft Heinz Company dividend-yield-ttm | Kraft Heinz Company Quote

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

Kennametal Inc. Price and Consensus

Kennametal Inc. price-consensus-chart | Kennametal Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.2%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

Kennametal Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kennametal Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Kennametal Inc. Quote

McDonald's Corporation MCD: This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

McDonald's Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | McDonald's Corporation Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Zacks Reveals ChatGPT "Sleeper" Stock

One little-known company is at the heart of an especially brilliant Artificial Intelligence sector. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

As a service to readers, Zacks is providing a bonus report that names and explains this explosive growth stock and 4 other "must buys." Plus more.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kennametal Inc. (KMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.