Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 18th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 18th:

Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

Banco Santander Chile Price and Consensus

Banco Santander Chile price-consensus-chart | Banco Santander Chile Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 3.9%.

Banco Santander Chile Dividend Yield (TTM)

Banco Santander Chile dividend-yield-ttm | Banco Santander Chile Quote

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Price and Consensus

Provident Financial Services, Inc price-consensus-chart | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.6%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Provident Financial Services, Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Provident Financial Services, Inc Quote

HCI Group, Inc. HCI: This property, casulty insurance, information technology and real estate company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 33.3% over the last 60 days.

HCI Group, Inc. Price and Consensus

HCI Group, Inc. price-consensus-chart | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 1.1%.

HCI Group, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

HCI Group, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | HCI Group, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

5 Stocks Set to Double

Each was handpicked by a Zacks expert as the #1 favorite stock to gain +100% or more in 2021. Previous recommendations have soared +143.0%, +175.9%, +498.3% and +673.0%.

Most of the stocks in this report are flying under Wall Street radar, which provides a great opportunity to get in on the ground floor.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.