Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 17th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 17th:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 12.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.7%, compared with the industry average of 7%.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. SBLK: This shipping company of dry-bulk cargoes has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 26.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

