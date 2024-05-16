Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

MINISO Group Holding Limited MNSO: This retailer offering design-led lifestyle products based in Guangzhou, China, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Levi Strauss & Co. LEVI: This company which designs and markets jeans, casual wear and related accessories for men, women and children, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

