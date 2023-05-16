Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Kennametal Inc. KMT: This company that engages in the business of tungsten carbides, ceramics, and super-hard materials and solutions for use in metal cutting and extreme wear applications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

InterDigital, Inc. IDCC: This company that designs and develops technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 118.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. SAND: This gold royalty company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 28.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

