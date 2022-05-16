Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 16th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 16th:

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. SOI: This company that sells mobile equipment to unload, store, and delivers proppant, water, and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 73% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 10% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Barrett Business Services, Inc. BBSI: This provider of business management solutions to small and mid-sized companies has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

