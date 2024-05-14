Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 14th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 14th:

Alexander & Baldwin Holdings ALEX: This real estate investment trust which owns, operates and manages retail, industrial and office space primarily in Hawaii and on the U.S. Mainland, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 5.3%, compared with the industry average of 4.7%.

LCI Industries LCII: This company which is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Costamare CMRE: This company which operates as a containership owner chartering its vessels to liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 12.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.4%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

