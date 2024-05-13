Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 13th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:

TPG RE Finance Trust TRTX: This commercial real estate finance company which focuses primarily on directly originating, acquiring and managing commercial mortgage loans and other commercial real estate-related debt instruments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 51.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.2%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

PennyMac Mortgage Investment Trust PMT: This real estate investment trust which operates as a specialty finance company that will invest primarily in residential mortgage loans and mortgage-related assets, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

BanColombia CIB: This company which is largest bank in Colombia in terms of assets, and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.6%, compared with the industry average of 4.4%.

