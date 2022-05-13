Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 13th:
Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.
First BanCorp. FBP: This bank holding company for FirstBank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 3%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Banco Santander-Chile BSAC: This commercial and retail banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of nearly 4%.
