Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Contributor
Zacks Equity Research Zacks
Published

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 7%.

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.1%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus

Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

Chemung Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)

Chemung Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Chemung Financial Corp Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens


Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022

In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?

Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buys

Access Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>

Click to get this free report

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM): Free Stock Analysis Report

Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG): Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

ARR BSM CHMG

Latest Technology Videos

See more videos

Zacks

Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.

Learn More

Explore Technology

Explore

Most Popular