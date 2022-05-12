Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 7%.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.1%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%.

Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.

