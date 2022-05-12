Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 12th:
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. BSM: This company that owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.4% over the last 60 days.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Price and Consensus
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. price-consensus-chart | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.3%, compared with the industry average of 7%.
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Dividend Yield (TTM)
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. dividend-yield-ttm | Black Stone Minerals, L.P. Quote
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. ARR: This company which invests in residential mortgage-backed securities has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.9% over the last 60 days.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Price and Consensus
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. price-consensus-chart | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 16.1%, compared with the industry average of 9.1%.
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. Quote
Chemung Financial Corporation CHMG: This holding company for Chemung Canal Trust Company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.7% over the last 60 days.
Chemung Financial Corp Price and Consensus
Chemung Financial Corp price-consensus-chart | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 2.1%.
Chemung Financial Corp Dividend Yield (TTM)
Chemung Financial Corp dividend-yield-ttm | Chemung Financial Corp Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens
Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022
In addition to the investment ideas discussed above, would you like to know about our 10 top buy-and-hold tickers for the entirety of 2022?
Last year's 2021 Zacks Top 10 Stocks portfolio returned gains as high as +147.7%. Now a brand-new portfolio has been handpicked from over 4,000 companies covered by the Zacks Rank. Don’t miss your chance to get in on these long-term buysAccess Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2022 today >>
Click to get this free report
ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (ARR): Free Stock Analysis Report
Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (BSM): Free Stock Analysis Report
Chemung Financial Corp (CHMG): Free Stock Analysis Report
To read this article on Zacks.com click here.
Zacks Investment Research
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.