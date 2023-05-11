Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

McDonald's Corporation MCD: This global restaurant industry giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.4% over the last 60 days.

McDonald's Corporation Price and Consensus

McDonald's Corporation price-consensus-chart | McDonald's Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 2.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

McDonald's Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

McDonald's Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | McDonald's Corporation Quote

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. AMR: This met and thermal coal mining company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.3% over the last 60 days.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Price and Consensus

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Free Report: Top EV Battery Stocks to Buy Now

Just-released report reveals 5 stocks to profit as millions of EV batteries are made. Elon Musk tweeted that lithium prices have gone to "insane levels," and they're likely to keep climbing. As a result, a handful of lithium battery stocks are set to skyrocket. Access this report to discover which battery stocks to buy and which to avoid.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (AMR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

McDonald's Corporation (MCD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.