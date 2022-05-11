Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 11th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 11th:

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. WSM: This omni-channel specialty retailer has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Kinder Morgan, Inc. KMI: This energy infrastructure company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 6%, compared with the industry average of 4.9%.

Provident Financial Services, Inc. PFS: This bank holding company for Provident Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

