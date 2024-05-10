Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Ardmore Shipping ASC: This company which provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies, as well as in other areas in Colombia and northern Peru, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 14.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Kubota KUBTY: This company which is the world's largest maker of small tractors and Japan's 2nd largest manufacturer of farm equipment, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

LCI Industries LCII: This company which is a supplier of components to the recreational vehicle and manufactured housing industries as well as adjacent industries including bus, cargo and equestrian trailer, marine and heavy truck,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

