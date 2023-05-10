News & Insights

Technology

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th

May 10, 2023 — 05:10 am EDT

Written by Zacks Equity Research for Zacks ->

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Airbus SE EADSY: This aircraft manufacturing giant has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.7% over the last 60 days.

Airbus Group Price and Consensus

Airbus Group Price and Consensus

Airbus Group price-consensus-chart | Airbus Group Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of nearly 1.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Airbus Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Airbus Group Dividend Yield (TTM)

Airbus Group dividend-yield-ttm | Airbus Group Quote

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated RGA: This reinsurance company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Price and Consensus

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.3%, compared with the industry average of 0.1%.

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Top 5 ChatGPT Stocks Revealed

Zacks Senior Stock Strategist, Kevin Cook names 5 hand-picked stocks with sky-high growth potential in a brilliant sector of Artificial Intelligence. By 2030, the AI industry is predicted to have an internet and iPhone-scale economic impact of $15.7 Trillion.

Today you can invest in the wave of the future, an automation that answers follow-up questions … admits mistakes … challenges incorrect premises … rejects inappropriate requests. As one of the selected companies puts it, “Automation frees people from the mundane so they can accomplish the miraculous.”

Download Free ChatGPT Stock Report Right Now >>

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Reinsurance Group of America, Incorporated (RGA) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Airbus Group (EADSY) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Technology
Zacks
Zacks is the leading investment research firm focusing on stock research, analysis and recommendations. In 1978, our founder discovered the power of earnings estimate revisions to enable profitable investment decisions. Today, that discovery is still the heart of the Zacks Rank. A wealth of resources for individual investors is available at www.zacks.com.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

RGA
EADSY

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.