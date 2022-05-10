Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 10th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 10th:

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. GRIN: This international shipping company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.3% over the last 60 days.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Price and Consensus

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.7%.

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | Grindrod Shipping Holdings Ltd. Quote

USD Partners LP USDP: This company that develops and operates midstream infrastructure assets and logistics solutions for crude oil, biofuels, and other energy-related products has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 1.2% over the last 60 days.

USD Partners LP Price and Consensus

USD Partners LP price-consensus-chart | USD Partners LP Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.1%, compared with the industry average of 1.2%.

USD Partners LP Dividend Yield (TTM)

USD Partners LP dividend-yield-ttm | USD Partners LP Quote

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. MSBI: This financial holding company for Midland States Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Price and Consensus

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.5%, compared with the industry average of 2.3%.

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Midland States Bancorp, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Midland States Bancorp, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here .

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

Bitcoin, Like the Internet Itself, Could Change Everything

Blockchain and cryptocurrency has sparked one of the most exciting discussion topics of a generation. Some call it the “Internet of Money” and predict it could change the way money works forever. If true, it could do to banks what Netflix did to Blockbuster and Amazon did to Sears. Experts agree we’re still in the early stages of this technology, and as it grows, it will create several investing opportunities.

Zacks’ has just revealed 3 companies that can help investors capitalize on the explosive profit potential of Bitcoin and the other cryptocurrencies with significantly less volatility than buying them directly.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.