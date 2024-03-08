Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8:

AMERISAFE, Inc. AMSF: This investment management company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.5%.

Artisan Partners Asset Management Inc. APAM: This insurance holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.5% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. GNTY: This bank holding company for Guaranty Bank & Trust has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 18.3% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.8%.

