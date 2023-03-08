Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Goldman Sachs BDC GSBD: This specialty finance company that invests primarily in telecommunication services, electronic equipment, instruments and components and real estate management and development industries, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.93%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

Hercules Capital HTGC: This specialty finance company that provides venture capital to technology and life science-related companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.18%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hercules Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

ASE Technology ASX: This company which is a provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and testing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Price and Consensus

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. price-consensus-chart | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.73%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Dividend Yield (TTM)

ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. dividend-yield-ttm | ASE Technology Holding Co., Ltd. Quote

