Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 8th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 8th:

Horace Mann Educators Corporation HMN: This multiline insurance holding company that targets the U.S educator market has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 3%, compared with the industry average of 1.72%.

Braskem S.A. BAK: This producer and seller of thermoplastic resins, one of the largest petrochemical operations in Latin America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 14.5%, compared with the industry average of 4%.

LCNB Corp. LCNB: This financial holding and banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 2.2%.

