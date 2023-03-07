Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Great Elm Capital Group GECC: This diversified investment company that provides investment management, financial products, and merchant banking, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 8.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 19.03%, compared with the industry average of 2.72%.

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This business development company which specializes in investing in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 3.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.50%, compared with the industry average of 9.87%.

Kontoor Brands KTB: This apparel company that designs, manufactures, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands,has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.79%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

