Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7th:

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. ETD: This leading interior design and home furnishings company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Price and Consensus

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. price-consensus-chart | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.4%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Ethan Allen Interiors Inc. Quote

F.N.B. Corporation FNB: This leading financial holding and banking company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.5% over the last 60 days.

F.N.B. Corporation Price and Consensus

F.N.B. Corporation price-consensus-chart | F.N.B. Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

F.N.B. Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

F.N.B. Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | F.N.B. Corporation Quote

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter owner incorporated in the Marshall Islands has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Price and Consensus

Global Ship Lease, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Global Ship Lease, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Ship Lease, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Global Ship Lease, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Infrastructure Stock Boom to Sweep America

A massive push to rebuild the crumbling U.S. infrastructure will soon be underway. It’s bipartisan, urgent, and inevitable. Trillions will be spent. Fortunes will be made.

The only question is “Will you get into the right stocks early when their growth potential is greatest?”

Zacks has released a Special Report to help you do just that, and today it’s free. Discover 5 special companies that look to gain the most from construction and repair to roads, bridges, and buildings, plus cargo hauling and energy transformation on an almost unimaginable scale.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.