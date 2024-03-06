Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 6:

Northrim BanCorp, Inc. NRIM: This bank holding company for Northrim Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.9%, compared with the industry average of 3.3%.

Reynolds Consumer Products Inc. REYN: This kitchenware and home products company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

J Sainsbury plc JSAIY: This retail and financial services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.2% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 2%.

