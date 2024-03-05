Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 5th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 5:

Southside Bancshares, Inc. SBSI: This bank holding company for Southside Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12% the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Price and Consensus

Southside Bancshares, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.6%.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Southside Bancshares, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Southside Bancshares, Inc. Quote

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. EBMT: This bank holding company for Opportunity Bank of Montana has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 20% the last 60 days.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Price and Consensus

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.3%, compared with the industry average of 3.5%.

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. Quote

Bank7 Corp. BSVN: This bank holding company for Bank7 has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% the last 60 days.

Bank7 Corp. Price and Consensus

Bank7 Corp. price-consensus-chart | Bank7 Corp. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.1%, compared with the industry average of 2.8%.

Bank7 Corp. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Bank7 Corp. dividend-yield-ttm | Bank7 Corp. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Just Released: Zacks Top 10 Stocks for 2024

Hurry – you can still get in early on our 10 top tickers for 2024. Hand-picked by Zacks Director of Research, Sheraz Mian, this portfolio has been stunningly and consistently successful. From inception in 2012 through November, 2023, the Zacks Top 10 Stocks gained +974.1%, nearly TRIPLING the S&P 500’s +340.1%. Sheraz has combed through 4,400 companies covered by the Zacks Rank and handpicked the best 10 to buy and hold in 2024. You can still be among the first to see these just-released stocks with enormous potential.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Eagle Bancorp Montana, Inc. (EBMT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Bank7 Corp. (BSVN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.