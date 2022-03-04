Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 4th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 4th:

Provident Financial Services PFS: This community- and customer-oriented banking company emphasizes in personal service and customer convenience in attending the financial needs of individuals, families and businesses, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.05%, compared with the industry average of 2.40%.

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargo operates primarily in the Capesize and Panamax market., has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 29.63%, compared with the industry average of 0.62%.

Robert Half International RHI: This company is one of the world's largest providers of professional consulting and staffing services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.46%, compared with the industry average of 0.72%.

