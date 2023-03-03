Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 3rd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 3rd:

Horizon Technology Finance HRZN: This business development company which specializes in lending and investing in development-stage investments, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Price and Consensus

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation price-consensus-chart | Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.44%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | Horizon Technology Finance Corporation Quote

Crescent Capital BDC CCAP: This business development company which focuses on originating and investing in debt of private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 6.6% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.61%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. Quote

Hercules Capital HTGC: This specialty finance company that provides venture capital to technology and life science-related companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.6% over the last 60 days.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Price and Consensus

Hercules Capital, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 10.26%, compared with the industry average of 9.92%.

Hercules Capital, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Hercules Capital, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Hercules Capital, Inc. Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +24.8% per year. So be sure to give these hand-picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Hercules Capital, Inc. (HTGC) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Horizon Technology Finance Corporation (HRZN) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Crescent Capital BDC, Inc. (CCAP) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.