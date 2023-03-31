Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

Trinity Capital TRIN: This internally managed business development company which provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 14.46%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company with investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.43%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.

Global Ship Lease GSL: This rapidly growing containership charter company which owns and charters out containerships under long-term, fixed rate charters to world class container liner companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.10%, compared with the industry average of 4.65%.

