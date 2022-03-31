Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 31st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 31st:

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services ZIM: This company which provides container shipping and related services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 25.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 93.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%.

Orient Overseas International OROVY: This company which is a provider of container transport and logistics services, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 55.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 33.08%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%.

Gazprom Neft GZPFY: This company which is basically focused on geological exploration, production, transmission, storage, processing and marketing of gas and other hydrocarbons, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 4.3% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 30.39%, compared with the industry average of 4.04%.

