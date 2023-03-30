Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. GSBD: This business development company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Price and Consensus

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 12.8%, compared with the industry average of 11%.

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. Quote

CB Financial Services, Inc. CBFV: This bank holding company for Community Bank has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.6%, compared with the industry average of 2.9%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

Ingredion Incorporated INGR: This company that wet-mills and processes corn and other starch-based materials and sells the byproducts has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

Ingredion Incorporated Price and Consensus

Ingredion Incorporated price-consensus-chart | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Ingredion Incorporated Dividend Yield (TTM)

Ingredion Incorporated dividend-yield-ttm | Ingredion Incorporated Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

Is THIS the Ultimate New Clean Energy Source? (4 Ways to Profit)

The world is increasingly focused on eliminating fossil fuels and ramping up use of renewable, clean energy sources. Hydrogen fuel cells, powered by the most abundant substance in the universe, could provide an unlimited amount of ultra-clean energy for multiple industries.

Our urgent special report reveals 4 hydrogen stocks primed for big gains - plus our other top clean energy stocks.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Ingredion Incorporated (INGR) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (GSBD) : Free Stock Analysis Report

CB Financial Services, Inc. (CBFV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.