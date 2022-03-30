Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 30th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 30th:

Vinci Partners Investments VINP: This company which operates as an asset management platform in Brazil, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.5% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 6.03%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

EPR Properties EPR: This specialty real estate investment trust which invests in three primary segments: Entertainment, Recreation and Education, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.57%, compared with the industry average of 3.52%.

Cabot CBT: This company which operates social media platforms that offer users an engaging experience across various video and audio-based social platforms, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.8% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.09%, compared with the industry average of 1.53%.

