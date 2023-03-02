Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

CB Financial Services CBFV: This bank holding company which operates as a Community Bank that provides various banking products and services for individuals and businesses in southwestern Pennsylvania, West Virginia, and Ohio, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Price and Consensus

CB Financial Services, Inc. price-consensus-chart | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 4.03%, compared with the industry average of 2.59%.

CB Financial Services, Inc. Dividend Yield (TTM)

CB Financial Services, Inc. dividend-yield-ttm | CB Financial Services, Inc. Quote

WPP WPP: This marketing communication services company that provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, the United Kingdom, Western Continental Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, the Middle East, and Central and Eastern Europe, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.2% over the last 60 days.

WPP PLC Price and Consensus

WPP PLC price-consensus-chart | WPP PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.90%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

WPP PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

WPP PLC dividend-yield-ttm | WPP PLC Quote

Global Industrial Company GIC: This company through its operating subsidiaries is a provider of industrial products principally in North America, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Global Industrial Company Price and Consensus

Global Industrial Company price-consensus-chart | Global Industrial Company Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.56%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Global Industrial Company Dividend Yield (TTM)

Global Industrial Company dividend-yield-ttm | Global Industrial Company Quote

