Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 2nd

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 2nd:

Ready Capital Corp RC: This company lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets, witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 11.22%, compared with the industry average of 8.64%.

Sibanye Gold Limited SBSW: This company is precious metals mining company, with a diverse portfolio of platinum group metal and gold operations and projects, it has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.9% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.37%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure SOI: This company manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant, at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, it has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 94.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 4.33%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

