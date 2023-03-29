Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Trinity Capital TRIN: This internally managed business development company which provides debt, including loans and equipment financing, to growth stage companies, including venture-backed companies and companies with institutional equity investors, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 9.0% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 13.57%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.

Stellus Capital Investment SCM: This closed-end, non-diversified management investment company with investment objective to maximize the total return to its stockholders in the form of current income and capital appreciation by investing primarily in private middle-market companies, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.2% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 11.31%, compared with the industry average of 11.04%.

WPP WPP: This marketing communications services company which provides communications, experience, commerce, and technology services in North America, United Kingdom, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Africa, Middle East, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.19%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

