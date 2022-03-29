Best Income Stocks to Buy for March 29th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, March 29th:

Golden Ocean Group GOGL: This shipping company which is engaged in the transportation of dry bulk cargoes, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.4% over the last 60 days.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Price and Consensus

Golden Ocean Group Limited price-consensus-chart | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 29.48%, compared with the industry average of 0.64%.

Golden Ocean Group Limited Dividend Yield (TTM)

Golden Ocean Group Limited dividend-yield-ttm | Golden Ocean Group Limited Quote

OFS Capital OFS: This business development company which specializes in direct and fund investments as well as add-on acquisitions, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 16.4% over the last 60 days.

OFS Capital Corporation Price and Consensus

OFS Capital Corporation price-consensus-chart | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 8.79%, compared with the industry average of 7.62%.

OFS Capital Corporation Dividend Yield (TTM)

OFS Capital Corporation dividend-yield-ttm | OFS Capital Corporation Quote

JOYY YY: This company which operates social media platforms that offer users an engaging experience across various video and audio-based social platforms, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 112.2% over the last 60 days.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.36%, compared with the industry average of 0.00%.

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Dividend Yield (TTM)

JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR dividend-yield-ttm | JOYY Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.

